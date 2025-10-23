The old-school garbage-themed JRPG love letter I've had my eye on for months "created by real janitors" finally has a release date

Of all the eye-catching upcoming indie games out there right now, Kingdoms of the Dump is one of the most unique – and if you've not heard of the garbage-themed "SNES-styled" JRPG in development by two actual real-life janitors, you'll want to wishlist it now.

That's because Kingdoms of the Dump is finally right around the corner, with a release date set for November 18 – less than a month away now. Developer and publisher Roach Games reveals as much in a new online post, unveiling the exciting arrival after working on the old-school JRPG since 2016. "Attention Dumplings," exclaims the studio, trash and caution emojis surrounding its words. "Kingdoms of the Dump launches November 18 on Steam!"

The announcement continues: "Join Dustin Binsley on his quest to save the Lands of Fill and rescue the trashpicked King!" Roach Games concludes by instructing fans to "wishlist now" – and honestly, if you haven't, what're you doing? This is a garbage-themed JRPG, after all, folks. As the upcoming title's official Steam page puts it, it's an "SNES styled JRPG set in a fantasy world of garbage, created by two janitors," to be exact.

What better authority to oversee the production of a trash-themed game than actual janitors themselves? The gameplay also sounds stellar – a true love letter to JRPGs of ye olden days with "turn-based, grid combat," as well as "timed hits and no random encounters." There's a bit of platforming in there, too, it seems, with "jumping" and "elevation," and in true JRPG fashion, good ol' character swapping for special abilities.

Kingdoms of the Dump boasts an expansive world map on top of everything else, with plenty to explore. Think tin homes, stacked tires, and lots and lots of junk – that's Roach Games' new title, and the best part? As the devs put it, the fact that it's "made with love, by those who sweep your floors." I know I'm sold, personally, and if you feel the same, be sure to wishlist it on Steam and snag it when it finally drops next month.

