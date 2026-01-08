GamesRadar+ Verdict
The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon iterates on the excellent hybrid action and turn-based combat that's defined the last few entries, continuing to evolve beyond Metaphor ReFantazio's own take. Yet, frustrating pacing in this JRPG epic's pivotal entry makes it one that only the most ardent and patient fans are likely to see through for now.
Pros
- +
Great fluid mix of real-time and turn-based battles
- +
Well-written characters including familiar faces from across the series
- +
The big central mystery pays off
Cons
- -
Indulgently sluggish pacing
- -
Covers a lot of familiar ground from previous games
- -
The mother of all cliff-hangers