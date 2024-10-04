Persona's modern high school setting is "sort of limited," but going medieval fantasy with Metaphor: ReFantazio gave the JRPG's devs "a lot of freedom to explore"
Atlus has created "a whole new world" for its upcoming JRPG
The director of Persona 3, 4, and 5 has been talking more about the fantasy setting of his new upcoming JRPG, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and how it gave Atlus "a lot more freedom to explore various things" in comparison to the beloved Persona series.
Even if it's coming from the same developers, Metaphor: ReFantazio – as its name suggests – is set to boast quite a different setting from Persona. Unlike a modern-day Japanese high school setting like fans know and love in Persona 5 Royal and Persona 3 Reload, Metaphor takes place in the United Kingdom of Euchronia – a land filled with a diverse population of people from different tribes, like the horned Clemar and animal-eared Paripus. In an interview with GamerBraves, director Katsura Hashino says that the Persona series is "fairly limited or fixed" in its setting when compared to the studio's upcoming release.
"If you compare it with the modern setting of the Persona series, it's fairly limited or fixed in terms of location and time," Hashino begins. "It's modern-day high schoolers, and the problems they face are problems that you can expect to face in the real world, so it's sort of limited in that sense. And because of that, this time we created a whole new world and had a lot of freedom to explore various things."
In a different interview with Polygon, Hashino recently revealed that he previously "didn't really know much about fantasy," but he met up with "a bunch of different Japanese fantasy creators," including the designer of Neon Genesis Evangelion's mechs, Ikuto Yamashita, who told Hashino, "Don't let yourself be hemmed in." Hashino says this "really helped" him decide to take Metaphor in its own, unique direction.
Nier creator Yoko Taro says Persona devs' new JRPG Metaphor: ReFantazio is "so stylish I almost wet myself," and no, he "didn't get any money" to say that.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
Final Fantasy creator says without the NES, "none of any of this would have been possible" – even if he "cheated on Nintendo and went to PlayStation" with FF7
Dragon Quest 3 creator's group skewers Elon Musk for sharing "mistranslated" video that made it seem "as if the speaker was expressing a negative opinion against a certain ideology"