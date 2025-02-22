Persona and Metaphor: ReFantazio composer's new JRPG gets a Steam Next Fest demo, and it's basically a turn-based Metal Gear Solid

Long-time Atlus composer Shoji Meguro is leading his own game that's getting a demo very soon, and it's basically a cross between Persona and Metal Gear Solid.

Guns Undarkness is the delightfully named game from Meguro, who's now on design and music duties after scoring multiple Shin Megami Tenseis and Personas over the last two decades or so, as well as the recent Metaphor: ReFantazio. It has all the things you might love about Atlus' past games - relationship systems with your party members that then improve your capabilities in its turn-based battles, all set in a futuristic world grappling with weapons of mutual destruction. (Those MGS comparisons are getting a little clearer, huh?)

This time, there's an extra twist at play since Guns Undarkness also doubles as a stealth game, surprisingly. While infiltrating enemy bases and stealthing around dangerous corridors, you'll be able to command up to three companions to hide in cover, crawl around, and then pounce on foes when the time is just right. "Hidden or not, once you fire on the enemy your team will leap into a turn-based battle," the Steam description says.

I'm not just making the Metal Gear Solid comparison up, either. The official blurb says it's "inspired by games like Metal Gear Solid and Persona." Basically taking the structure and combat of the latter, while infusing it with the political intrigue and stealthy shananiganns of the former.

Along for the ride are Ghost in the Shell character artist Ilya Kuvshino and rapper Lotus Juice, whose voice you've likely heard waxing lyrical over Persona 3's funky J-pop soundtrack.

A Steam Next Fest demo for the game will pop up on February 24, before an early access launch later this year.

