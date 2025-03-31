Metaphor: ReFantazio had to dial back an early battle system inspired by a notoriously brutal 2003 JRPG, because 20 years later, players found it "irrational" and "just not fun"

News
By published

Some people online called Atlus's battle planners "sadists or the devil himself"

A screenshot from Metaphor: ReFantazio of Strohl&#039;s awakening scene.
(Image credit: Atlus / Sega)

Metaphor: ReFantazio originally had a much more brutal battle system that took notes from the notoriously challenging 2003 JRPG Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne, but thankfully Atlus had mercy on players and dialed it back.

Speaking at year's Game Developers Conference, Metaphor: ReFantazio lead battle planner Kenichi Goto, who's been instrumental to Atlus combat systems going back to Shin Megami Tensei 3, said the original plan was to carry over that game's system of sometimes randomly deciding who goes first in a battle regardless of who initiated the fight.

In other words, usually when you initiate a fight in a JRPG, you get the privilege of being able to attack first, but Shin Megami Tensei 3 had an element of randomness that meant sometimes that rule didn't apply. Metaphor: ReFantazio originally did something similar, with Goto estimating there was about a 30% chance that the enemy would have that advantage despite not initiating the battle. Conversely, if enemies initiated battles, there was a similar chance that players would be given the upper hand.

However, in playtesting, players found this element "irrational," "punishing," and "just not fun."

"If the player initiated the fight, but the enemy got the first turn, I think we can all agree that players would find that irrational, but they also felt the same the other way around, when they got the first turn, even though they were ambushed in this situation, it's the player that's benefiting, but they still felt something was off."

Although I'm a big fan of more recent Atlus games, and by that I mean starting around 2011's Catherine, I've never played Shin Megami Tensei 3, and frankly, just hearing about this weird tweak to the combat system is infuriating. Thankfully, Atlus thought better of it and ultimately decided to have mercy on Metaphor: ReFantazio players by sticking to logic.

Metaphor: ReFantazio wanted to fix the JRPG grinding problem, but Atlus went too far at one point and accidentally broke the whole combat system.

See more Xbox Series X News
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about jrpg
Lunar Remastered Collection

"Should JRPGs be considered a distinct genre?": Lunar icon Kei Shigema reflects on the genre with new remasters on the way and how RPGs have changed 33 years later
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom screenshot showing Princess Zelda with tied-back blonde hair and emerald green eyes, wielding a sword before her face

Final Fantasy 7 Remake's Aerith actor is throwing her hat into the ring for the Legend of Zelda movie: "I just wanna audition for Zelda so bad"
All-New Venom cover revealing MJ as said all-new Venom with classic reference text

Spider-Man's ex Mary Jane Watson is officially Venom, but she and the symbiote are "not together by choice"
See more latest
Most Popular
All-New Venom cover revealing MJ as said all-new Venom with classic reference text
Spider-Man's ex Mary Jane Watson is officially Venom, but she and the symbiote are "not together by choice"
BlackSpace Engine screenshot showing water crashing on rocks
At a ridiculously detailed showcase of the open-world engine behind the RPG Crimson Desert, I asked a ridiculously detailed question about water and all hell broke loose
The Super Mario Bros NES box
Super Mario Bros 2 player crashes the game, casually posts the clip online, and accidentally makes "the biggest 2D Mario speedrun discovery in years"
Teamfight Tactics key art for Arcane set featuring young Powder and other characters
The world's "largest PC strategy game" has a novel idea – what if it was OK for people to leave?
Balatro Joker plush
Balatro creator LocalThunk stays so anonymous, a GDC attendee couldn't believe how he "crushed" the roguelike's base difficulty: "'Wow you must have played this before!'"
Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us season 2
The Last of Us HBO showrunner says "flat out" that "I am not going to go past the game" like Game of Thrones did with George R.R. Martin's novels
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3
Larian boss defends mods as D&D owner Wizards of the Coast blasts a Baldur’s Gate 3 Stardew Valley mod offline with a DMCA: "There are good ways of dealing with this"
Will Poulter in Black Mirror season 7
New Black Mirror season 7 trailer reveals how Will Poulter's Bandersnatch character returns to the Netflix show - with a Sonic the Hedgehog namedrop
a halo screenshot put on a nintendo switch 2 screen
Former Nintendo marketing leads say the Wii U flopped so bad that getting third-party support on Switch was "really hard," but the Switch 2 marks a new era: "There's no more proving yourself"
Guildmaster Rhys and others look on mockingly as a recruit falls flat on their face
The Baldur's Gate 3-themed Stardew Valley mod that Larian boss Swen Vincke called "amazing" gets DMCA'd by D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast