Digimon Story: Time Stranger DLC features a deep cut from the manga's early years that fans have wanted to see for ages, and it arrives in just a few days
There are several forms of Omnimon, too
The first story DLC for Digimon Story: Time Stranger arrives in just a matter of days, and it's a doozy. Taking place in a bizarre dimension that exists outside time and space, the new chapter brings in a powerful digital monster fans have been hoping to see for years, and some other 'mon besides.
The setting for Alternate Dimension, as the chapter is known, is called Akashic Backdoor, and it's described as an "extradimensional space." Essentially, it's an area between realities where you can safely take on the threat, the mysterious and incredibly strong Parallelmon.
Not only has this creature created this little pocket universe, but it's kidnapped a number of your allies as well, spurring you to be sent to take it on. Unless you're a scholar of the Digimon franchise – and there'd be plenty more of us if there were any justice in this godforsaken world – you probably don't recognize this villain, but Parallelmon goes way back.
It debuted back in the Digimon Adventure V-Tamer manga, by Hiroshi Izawa, the source material for the anime and resulting franchise. Sadly, over the years it became relegated to those pages, never making the leap onto our screens in any capacity. There's been some buzz among fans, though, as a cut line in the Chosen Children costume pack hinted at the monster.
Kyoko Kuremi, from Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth, makes an appearance here, alongside her father, Kodai. Omnimon Alter-B, Omnimon Zwart Defeat, BlitzGreymon, CresGarurumon, and Omnimon Alter-C make up the five monstrous additions to your roster with the DLC.
Digimon Story Time Stranger Episode Pack 1: Alternate Dimension comes out December 8. It's the first part of the season pass, with two more chapters to come.
"Digimon and Pokemon are fundamentally different" according to Digimon Story: Time Stranger producer, who hopes the new RPG will "serve as an opportunity" for the franchise to distinguish itself.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.