'Classic Pokemon JRPGs but battles are volleyball' is as fun as it sounds, and I knew what was up as soon as this Steam Next Fest demo asked if I watch sports anime

I've had my eye on Beastieball, a creature collector volleyball RPG that turns Pokemon into a sports anime, for over a year now. When the creators of Chicory: A Colorful Tale, quite simply one of the most joyful games to come out in the past few years, announce a new project, it's gonna get my curiosity. And when the trailer for that project opens with a shot of the Haikyu manga and turn-based combat, it's gonna get my attention. What do you know, the Steam Next Fest demo for Beastieball slaps, smacks, and indeed spikes.

Beastieball blends the structure of Pokemon games with the fire of a sports anime. Early on, one character straight-up asks you if you've seen any sports anime. You're a rookie coach with a rag-tag crew of Beasties looking to save your town's wildlife preserve by making a name for yourself in the league. It's time to beat some regional gym leaders, I mean coaches, to increase your rank and maybe reform the whole rotten system while you're at it. There's a clever twist on progression, too: enemy teams ramp up as you beat other coaches, enabling nonlinear exploration without taking a hatchet to the difficulty curve.

So far, this plays out in 2-on-2 turn-based battles where you serve, volley, receive, block, set, and spike balls – thank you, Haikyu, for letting me swing the volleyball lingo – to deal damage and score points, either by cleverly trapping enemies and nailing an empty lane or knocking out opposing Beasties. You go back and forth attacking and defending, shifting around the 2x2 grid to reduce damage in the back or set up power players in the front. Attack a vertical lane to single out the team's weak link, hit a lane sideways to exploit an opening, or play it safe in the back to set up buffs for one devastating play.

The demo battles are deliberately simple, but from the support skills I've seen so far, it feels like there's room for a lot more tactical depth, especially once Beasties bulk up a bit and can endure more hits. The really exciting part is how Beastieball folds in some classic tropes common in sports anime: your Beasties may become friends, rivals, or lovers as they play together, unlocking special moves that only they can perform. Folks, we are one degree of separation from a two-man quick attack that's gonna take the upperclassmen to nationals.

The critters themselves are the star of the show. These 'mons are born and built to play ball. You'll want to collect as many Beasties as possible to broaden your team – some love to serve, some are immovable blockers, and so on – but most of them won't join until they're convinced that you're worthy of their talents. Cleverly, you hand out jerseys instead of throwing around Pokeballs. It's all very flavorful in a way that simultaneously surprises and makes you go, "Of course! Of course that's how it works!"

The whole game rocks a thickly outlined, hand-drawn look – no surprise coming from Chicory dev Wishes Unlimited – and the creature designs are lovely so far. Sprecko, a sort of caterpillar lizard, might be my favorite for the time being. I want nothing more in this moment than to see him evolve. Beastieball is out later this year according to Steam, and it feels like a Pokemon-like to watch.

