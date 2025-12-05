Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gustave actor Charlie Cox says he was "nervous" to play the RPG, which might be why he still hasn't touched it: "I don't actually know what the story is"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 cast member – and Marvel's proud superhero Daredevil – Charlie Cox probably still hasn't played Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and I'm not surprised. Like countless JRPG virgins before him, the Gustave actor was worried about how many hours it would zap from his life.

*Spoilers for an early twist in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to follow. If you haven't played through Act 1 yet, and don't want anything spoiled, turn around now.*

"I'm so excited to play this game, but I haven't yet," Cox said to IGN at New York Comic Con in October, about six months after Expedition 33 launched. He admits, "I'm quite nervous about it, because I've met a lot of fans who have boasted about how quickly they managed to complete it, and the quickest is like, 50-something hours."

It's a good thing that Cox is a talented actor, because this fear of a 50-something-hour game sadly precludes him from a future career as a Xenoblade video essayist. Cox explained that, even if or when he does play Expedition 33, "I'm not sure I'm going to complete it."

"The short answer is that, I don't actually know what the story is," he added. I hope he's found out since October, since Cox is now up for Best Performance at The Game Awards 2025. Though, he graciously credits that nomination to French performance capture actor Maxence Cazorla, who, in turn, feels that "bringing Gustave to life was a team effort, and I'm honored to have played my part in it."

"I know that I die," Cox said helpfully about Gustave in October. "And I hope they make the movie."

