Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gustave actor Charlie Cox says he was "nervous" to play the RPG, which might be why he still hasn't touched it: "I don't actually know what the story is"

News
By published

Someone email the Daredevil actor a plot summary

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 trailer screenshot of Gustav
(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 cast member – and Marvel's proud superhero Daredevil – Charlie Cox probably still hasn't played Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and I'm not surprised. Like countless JRPG virgins before him, the Gustave actor was worried about how many hours it would zap from his life.

*Spoilers for an early twist in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to follow. If you haven't played through Act 1 yet, and don't want anything spoiled, turn around now.*

Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.