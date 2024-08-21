Out of the fog, Silent Hill 2 emerges onto the new PLAY cover!

We've made another one! We went to Tokyo to play the game's opening and talk to Konami and Bloober Team and about the ambitious, impressive overhaul!

Silent Hill 2

(Image credit: Future, Konami)

Silent Hill’s fogginess is synonymous with PlayStation to us. From the blocky terror of the original on PS1 to the more sinister and complete designs of Silent Hill 2 on PS2 – these consoles can immerse us in our worst nightmares as much as delight us.

And we're not alone. Silent Hill 2’s mature story and truly psychological horror were for many the introduction to how deep games could go. So well-judged is it, that even revisiting it now – wrangling tanky controls – the trick still works. It’s great.

(Image credit: Future, Konami)

Which is what makes the prospect of doing a full modern remake scary in a different way. How can a studio do it justice? We flew out to Japan to visit Konami and Bloober Team, take a look at the Silent Hill 2 remake, and ask how they’ve done it. We can’t wait to see more.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Future, Ubisoft)

Two Can Play That Game: We spend some quality time with Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ protagonists Naoe and Yasuke, digging into how your choices can affect how missions play out.

The Sound Of Silencers

(Image credit: Photo: Joanna Gałuszka)

Jesper Kyd and David Bateson talk to Luke Kemp about the music, voice, and mind of Hitman’s Agent 47

Visiting Japan’s largest indie gaming expo, Bitsummit, to see what the future has in store; PlayStation new additions to the China Hero Project lineup; the packed future for fighting games; Takashi Iizuka discusses bringing the Ultimate Lifeform back in the limelight in Shadow Generations, and more!



PREVIEWS

Concord, Marvel Rivals, EA Sports FC 25, Tokyo Psychodemic, Reynatis, The Eternal Life Of Goldman, Wildermyth, Starship Troopers: Exterminations, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, Project Tides, Sigma Star Saga, Bleach Rebirth Of Souls, Ys Memoire: The Oath In Felghana, Wingspan, El Paso, Elsewhere, Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge Of The Seven



REVIEWS

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, Kunitsu-Gami: Path Of The Goddess, Monster Train, Flintlock: Siege Of Dawn, Thank Goodness You’re Here, Darkest Dungeon II, Flock, Schim, Exhausted Man, The Star Named EOS, Let’s School, Until Then, Cygni: All Guns Blazing, Demon Slayer: Sweep The Board, Zenless Zone Zero, Extended Play: The Outlast Trials - Project Lupara, College Football 25, Asphalt Legends Unite

(Image credit: Future, Konami)

