After 47 years, Halloween: The Game answers "burning questions" about John Carpenter's 1978 classic in a "sandbox-driven" single-player story with multiple endings designed to "prepare" you for multiplayer

IllFonic says its next horror adaptation, Halloween: The Game, will fill in some blanks left empty from the original 1978 classic horror film, Halloween.

Of course, the big difference between Halloween: The Game and other asymmetrical horror outings like IllFonic's Friday the 13th: The Game and Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, is that Halloween has a robust, single-player mode with a whole story and characters and everything. Well, IllFonic has revealed an overview of that story mode and teased a couple of the questions it answers from the original movie.

"How did Michael manage to escape from Smith’s Grove Sanitarium? What actually happened at Phelps Garage and how did the truck end up abandoned on the side of the road?" Both good questions.

"These are just a few of the burning questions that players will get firsthand answers to as the team aims to provide supplemental story content that compliments the original John Carpenter classic," IllFonic says.

While the story mode is an adaptation of Carpenter's Halloween, IllFonic says there will also be "new locations and scenes introducing our brand new cast of Haddonfield civilians, who serve as playable characters in the game's multiplayer component."

The Night He Came Home Reimagined - YouTube Watch On

Halloween: The Game's story mode will play out in chapters with the Michael Myers-obsessed Dr. Samuel J. Loomis providing narration. It'll also branch off in different directions and have multiple endings to encourage replayability. On top of all that, it'll have difficulty settings, side quests, and hidden collectibles to find.

That all indeed sounds pretty meaty, but curiously, IllFonic says it's all "designed to help prepare players to become the ultimate Michael Myers before they jump into online multiplayer matches."

So, it seems like the focus is still the asymmetrical multiplayer, with what sounds like a single-player prelude that teaches you the ropes and introduces you to the characters. Hopefully, that intimate knowledge of the playable characters' backstories will make the cat-and-mouse game with Michael Myers all the more thrilling and high stakes.

"IllFonic remains committed to delivering a compelling and authentic Halloween singleplayer offering that matches the meticulous cadence of the original film while empowering players to help shape the narrative," the studio says.

Oh, so Friday the 13th: The Game devs moved on from the lawsuit by just making the same game but with Michael Myers from Halloween, and you know what, hell yeah