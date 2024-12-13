The Horizon curse is far from over as PlayStation's Zero Dawn multiplayer spin-off might bump into Elden Ring once again in 2025

Guerrilla Games' Horizon series has always had the unfortunate bad luck of releasing in the shadow of a bigger game, prompting the internet to proclaim it cursed, but it now has the opportunity to rematch an old opponent.

Horizon Zero Dawn first came out basically on top of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, its sequel Horizon Forbidden West was then overshadowed by another generational game in Elden Ring, and the recent Horizon Remaster was then sandwiched between both Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Monster Hunter Wilds' massive beta in October. Whether it's a coincidence or a curse is almost unimportant at this point - the internet has made a habit out of laughing at Horizon's poor release dates.

But Horizon's multiplayer spin-off (or one of them, at least) is reportedly gearing up for a release next year, according to job listings (thanks, Push Square) asking for "theoretical knowledge and practical experience to ensure the game is prepared for launch." That would mean it's right on track to once again bump into FromSoftware with its very own co-op spin-off: the recently-revealed Elden Ring Nightreign, which is also aiming for a 2025 release.

Guerilla Games realizing that FromSoftware's new Elden Ring multiplayer game is releasing the same year as their Horizon multiplayer game pic.twitter.com/N077zd3vLrDecember 13, 2024

Elden Ring multiplayer game coming out the same year as a Horizon multiplayer is so funny. From will not let that franchise have a moment of peace.December 13, 2024

PlayStation and Bandai Namco would probably be unwise to release two competing multiplayer games near each other at all - just look how many live service games got swallowed this year - but it wouldn't feel like a proper Horizon launch if the internet couldn't make memes about its curse. Having them drop in the same vicinity might even lead to a Barbenheimer 'rising tides raise all ships' situation. Regardless, there's also the possibility that one or both are delayed to the year after, or either of them might launch into early access first. Who's to say?

