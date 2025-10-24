"This is Halo for everyone": Halo Campaign Evolved officially coming to PC, Xbox, and PS5 next year with a new 3-mission prequel arc and 4-player co-op

Plus new/old weapons, no multiplayer, level design tweaks, and... optional sprint

Halo: Campaign Evolved screenshot
True to the rumors, Halo Studios has just announced Halo: Campaign Evolved, an appropriately titled Unreal Engine 5 remake of the game that kicked off the entire series - Halo: Combat Evolved, of course - coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, and PS5 next year.

As you can probably guess by its name, the remake is solely focused on remaking Halo CE's campaign and is stripping out the competitive multiplayer modes, but it is making up for the omission with new additions that are both exciting and inevitably divisive.

Halo: Campaign Evolved | Roundtable Reveal - YouTube Halo: Campaign Evolved | Roundtable Reveal - YouTube
"We've added new lines to Guilty Spark, which guide players through the level, and there's new dialogue that gives more insight into the narrative as it plays out," creative director Max Szlagor added. "We're not changing the stories, it's about refining and adding context to this moment, and other levels like it, so players can stay on track."

"This is Halo for everyone," executive producer Damon Conn said.

Could Halo: Campaign Evolved be one of the best Halo games of all time?

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

