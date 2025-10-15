If you weren't already convinced a new Halo game is being announced this month, Master Chief's voice actor has teased "BIG NEWS A’COMIN!"

Master Chief voice actor Steve Downes has joined the chorus of people hinting that something big will be announced at this year's Halo World Championships.

Halo Infinite is in a weird spot where – despite being a good game – it's still talked about like it bombed, and now everyone assumes that the series is due for somewhat of a reboot. 343 Industries rebranded itself Halo Studios last year, marking what should be a new era for the series, not to mention that Halo's official esports tournament is moving on from Halo Infinite next year .

The prevailing theory is that it's most likely going to be a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved , with Phil Spencer teasing "a classic that's been with us since the beginning" coming in 2026 at June's Xbox Games Showcase. And considering the "official scoop on what Halo Studios has been working on" has been hinted at for the Halo World Championship in October, all signs are pointing to that happening this month.

Repped for our girl, @jentaylortown, in Chicago this past weekend! Jen and I can’t wait to see you guys at the Halo World Championships in Seattle, October 24 & 25! PS: BIG NEWS A’COMIN!! 👀👀#halo #haloworldchampionships #hcs #seattle #stevedownes #masterchief #jentaylor… pic.twitter.com/vHI5zMeQWCOctober 14, 2025

Master Chief voice actor Steve Downes has joined in on the hints, posting an image from a recent appearance at a convention in Chicago, where he's wearing a "I love Cortana" T-shirt, shouting out her voice actor Jen Taylor. He adds, "Jen and I can’t wait to see you guys at the Halo World Championships in Seattle, October 24 & 25!" and that "PS: BIG NEWS A’COMIN!!"

While it may have been obvious to most that we're seeing a new Halo game, more evidence to this is always a plus. Let's just hope it's actually a new game and not the announcement of a new version of Cortana AI or a new Call of Duty crossover.

After 17 years, veteran Halo developer leaves series, says "our industry seems dire" and promises to share more details about his departure "when it is absolutely safe to do so."