After 17 years, veteran Halo developer leaves series, says "our industry seems dire" and promises to share more details about his departure "when it is absolutely safe to do so"

A Halo developer who's been with the iconic shooter series since 2008 (17 years ago!) has left Halo Studios with an odd message about the state of the industry.

Glenn Israel first joined Bungie in 2008 during the development of Halo 3: ODST, but soon moved to 343 Industries (now called Halo Studios) as an art director on Halo 4, Halo 5, the most recent Halo Infinite, and likely whatever's cooking at the developer these days.

But his tenure in the sci-fi universe was put to end this past week as Israel took to LinkedIn to announce his departure. "As of today and after seventeen long years, I am officially no longer contributing to the Halo universe," he writes, before saying he can't share much at the moment but intends to spill the beans on "this particular story in its entirety when it is absolutely safe to do so next year."

"I know that the state of our industry seems dire, but never forget that you are *free to choose*. No illusion of security nor promise of wealth or fame or power is worth trading away your health, your dignity, your ethics or values – and no one can force you to. Stay strong, take evidence when necessary, and find where you belong," Israel continues.

Halo Studios has been through its fair share of shake ups in the last few years, most notably when the developer's entire leadership shifted after Halo Infinite's rocky launch. Last year, the company also rebranded and promised that its turbulent development history was in the past.

As for what Israel may be alluding to, Halo-centric content creator Rebs Gaming recently claimed that studio sources have told him about leadership issues. We should start to see signs of Halo's future later this month at the Halo Championship Series, either way.

