The GTA 6 trailer 3 hopium is as strong as ever, with Grand Theft Auto fans gathering around a mysterious, missing Rockstar video on YouTube to speculate

Nothing new to see here, folks – it's just the Grand Theft Auto 6 community wondering if an unlisted video from Rockstar Games is in fact a new trailer, as per usual.

The speculation comes after fans noted that the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel shows that there are 396 videos despite only 395 currently being publicly visible. As a viral new post highlighting the difference between the numbers puts it, "Rockstar just went from 395 to 396 videos. Something for GTA 6 coming?" Now, there isn't actually any reason to think that the missing video is a previously unseen GTA 6 trailer, of course.

Except for hopium, that is – and the GTA fanbase is certainly no stranger to hopium. "Yes, trailer three on Tuesday," exclaims one such hopeful commenter. Another agrees, "Trailer three scheduled for 11 Nov." Not everyone is keen to so quickly excite themselves over what is… well, nothing really just yet, however. "No, man, stop it; it's the GTA 5 Online Mansion DLC Trailer 100%," as a reluctant stan responds. Another simply says, "Nope. I'm over it."

Rockstar just went from 395 to 396 videos. Something for GTA VI coming?#GTA6 #RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/YdbNMmtgCkNovember 9, 2025

Various fans discuss how the unlisted video is likely a GTA 5 trailer rather than the new GTA 6 teaser we all wish it was, with one writing, "Eh, I wouldn't get my hopes up. It's almost certainly the Mansions DLC for GTA Online." There's no way to truly tell until it goes live, obviously, but it comes as no surprise that the community is so eager for more GTA 6 news – especially after yet another delay, setting the game's launch back to November 19, 2026.

This isn't the first time hardened GTA fans have gone through something like this, either. A Reddit thread from a year ago highlights a similar debacle, reading, "On December 13, there were 378 videos on Rockstar's YouTube channel. But despite uploading only one video since then, the video counter now shows 380 videos." Attached was a screenshot of the Rockstar Games channel – but sadly, that time, it turned out to be a short instead of a trailer.

Here's hoping GTA players get what they want this time and the mysterious video is indeed somehow a brand-new trailer for Rockstar's long-awaited game.

