GTA 6 delay is not nearly powerful enough to kill fans' hope that somehow, somewhere, trailer 3 is coming soon: "Probably imminent"

Still reeling from the news of GTA 6's second delay, fans of the series aren't stopping themselves from hoping that somehow, somewhere, the game's next trailer is about to drop.

GTA 6 is such a black hole in the industry, any whiff of fresh news is sure to make fans everywhere poke their heads out of the ground like meerkats. And that's exactly what happened earlier this month when an update on GTA6's PS5 store page, which only added an ad for the GTA+ subscription service, sent fans into a minor frenzy.

Of course, the only actual GTA 6 news we got this week was that, urm, we aren't getting GTA 6 for another whole year. The hopium's still alive and well, though.

"Because of the delay, I now think that Trailer 3 is probably imminent," one fan page wrote on social media, likening this situation to how Rockstar Games released a trailer alongside its first delay announcement. "Damage control just like Trailer 2 was in May. I am so heartbroken but at least we could see more soon... maybe. I don't even know what to say anymore."

"On the bright side, we got a trailer in a few short days after the first delay," another fan said, "maybe we'll get another one lmao."

Trailer 3 theory crafting and a dire amount of copium have gone hand-in-hand ever since, well, the last trailer came out. Fans pounced on an upload of all 5,002 frames of the last trailer, coming up with theories that I imagine must've been the result of mad scribbles on walls. One theory even imagined that Jason's watch was hiding the release date for the game's next trailer (spoilers: it wasn't.)

