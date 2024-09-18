Popular GTA Online mod menu says "the future is very uncertain" after a new GTA 5 update adds anti-cheat: "This is most likely the end for now"
Rockstar implemented BattlEye Anti-Cheat in yesterday's update
Rockstar Games has implemented new anti-cheat software to GTA Online "as part of our ongoing efforts to protect our community," and in doing so, has rendered mod menus unusable, including one popular, long-running one which appears to be saying goodbye, at least for now.
BattlEye Anti-Cheat was rolled out in yesterday's GTA 5 update. As the patch notes explain, it's possible to disable it in the Rockstar Games Launcher if you're just heading into Story Mode, as ultimately, it's there to try and protect online players from cheaters. However, there's apparently no current workaround for those who want to use mod menus such as the popular Kiddion's Modest Menu while playing GTA Online.
If you were unfamiliar, Kiddion's Modest Menu appears as a box on the screen while playing, filled with different options to tweak the game in loads of different ways – for example, to instantly get a weapon, or max out your ammo. Or at least, that was the case before yesterday. As spotted by Twitter user @morsmutual_, one of the Kiddion's team on Discord allegedly says "the future is very uncertain and this is most likely the end for now" for the mod menu. They claim that some mods and mod menus "may never work again" as a result of the anti-cheat rollout, but "we will keep you all informed as more news arrives."
One of the most popular free mod menus, Kiddions announces their end after today's anti-cheat update unless someone releases a "free BattleEye bypass" pic.twitter.com/dV8lH3WBzzSeptember 17, 2024
Whether modders will ever find a way to bypass the anti-cheat restrictions is another matter – after all, it's only been a day since the patch was rolled out, so some may be actively working on it right now. However, for the time being, it's back to playing GTA Online like everyone else.
