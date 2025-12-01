GTA 6 trailer 3 is nowhere in sight, but fans have still managed to uncover a few more seconds of behind-the-scenes footage thanks to a leak from an apparent dev demo reel

Some newly leaked GTA 6 footage has emerged – this time, seemingly from a dev themselves via an animation demo reel.

Highlighted on Reddit, the footage in question appears to be from an apparent demo reel by an animator with credits on multiple Rockstar Games titles, including GTA 5, GTA 4, Red Dead Redemption 2 , and more. The video has been removed from Vimeo, but reuploads are still available to view, and have been circulating around the internet.