Forget about a GTA 5 movie - these fans are recreating the game's iconic cutscenes and Michael's actor just gave them a five-star review

Rejoice, or something, for we don't need to wait for Hollywood to give Grand Theft Auto the live-action treatment. Fanmade clips are already recreating some iconic GTA 5 cutscenes in hilarious fashion, and a few have even caught the attention of Michael De Santa actor Ned Luke.

GTA-centric YouTube channel TGG have been posting various clips to their social media to essentially remake some GTA 5 cutscenes as faithfully as possible. Filmed on location in Los Angeles, the videos below have three (kinda) actors charmingly break character while re-enacting scenes and dialogue from the base game - specifically with Michael and Franklin's first encounter, and the memetastic moment where players crash a blimp to trigger a cutscene. Take a look and have a laugh.

Excuse me homie #GTA5 @DarkViperAU @ModestPelican pic.twitter.com/WnmmFI3ILPJuly 10, 2024

TGG's social media account states the team got "hours of footage" during their recent LA trip, so hopefully that's a sign of more funny recreations to come. The only thing missing from the project are Rockstar Games' uncanny faces, camera angles used in the game proper, and the actual actors. Thankfully, the team has the next best thing.

Ned Luke, who plays retired crime lord and failing family man Michael in GTA 5, retweeted one of the videos with five star emojis attached and his blessing. "You guys gonna redo the entire game?" he writes.

'GTA 5 All Cutscenes' compilations run from anywhere between four hours to 14 hours. I'm not confident that TGG has enough footage to stitch together an entire GTA 5 spoof film, but watching them fumble through iconic GTA 5 moments should ease the long, long wait for GTA 6, coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S sometime next year.

