"For GTA to stay relevant it had to reinvent itself": Grand Theft Auto 4 got much darker because San Andreas took the "pop energy as far as it could go," says Rockstar's Dan Houser

News
By
Published

"We found a level of tonal consistency that we'd not had in the previous games"

The protagonist of GTA 4 holding his hand out in front of a Diner
(Image credit: Rockstar)

Dan Houser – former writer and creative director of the Grand Theft Auto series – says GTA 4 was so tonally different from what came before because Rockstar Games felt that doing the same old thing risked obsolescence.

GTA was riding high going into the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, with the trilogy of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas all releasing to mass acclaim, selling millions, and becoming some of the most influential and beloved games of the era. San Andreas, in particular, felt like the natural culmination of the style established in GTA 3, so the idea of that continuing on more powerful hardware was certainly exciting. However, GTA 4 turned out to be a somber story, with a more realistic world and a far darker tone overall.

Speaking to IGN, Houser explains, "There was a belief that San Andreas had taken that kind of 'pop' energy as far as it could go." Given that San Andreas was so "massive" and "successful," Houser notes "that for GTA to stay relevant it had to reinvent itself."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

While GTA 4 isn't quite as popular as the two games that surround it, Houser points out "it felt cohesive. The game, the art direction, the moody lighting, the nature of the missions, they all felt tonally consistent."

He notes that with the darker take on the series "we found a level of tonal consistency that we'd not had in the previous games," even if that could be seen as a risk given the success of the PS2 games.

Houser recalls that with Rockstar, "I think there was more [of] a perception that the risk was the opposite," he explains. "The risk was if you don't reinvent yourselves and don't do something new and fresh, you're going to become obsolete." GTA 5 then did become a bit more lighthearted and silly compared to 4 and proved to be a juggernaut both in sales and popularity, but Rockstar's more somber tone in hindsight feels somewhat like a precursor to the Red Dead Redemption games, so really I think both takes were for the best.

GTA: Vice City's writing was "awful," Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser says, but acting icon Ray Liotta "made it sound good"

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney backs an AI-first push across the company
    1
    "Elon Musk disagrees with me. This means I am onto something": Legendary game artist calls out AI billionaires, Tim Sweeney responds "this is bulls***" with Musk's support
  2. 2
    The Last of Us inspired Resident Evil 7's course correction because the devs "wanted the critical acclaim other games were garnering," ex-Capcom senior dev says
  3. 3
    Anime Galaxies codes (October 2026) for Gems, Trait Crystals, and more
  4. 4
    Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 and Resident Evil prove that game worlds, not characters, make the best adaptations
  5. 5
    Tomb Raider remake boss says moments that "generated the most emotions" in the game are what the new release has to leave "almost untouched"