Bored of waiting for GTA 6, devs make their own "satirical" GTA 6 that will "release before October 2025" on the PlayStation Store

As the more than decade-long wait for Rockstar Games ' own Grand Theft Auto 6 continues, another GTA 6 has recently surfaced and is set to release on the PlayStation Store sometime "before October 2025."

It's no secret that developers are taking their time with GTA 6 or that the lengthy wait for Rockstar's hotly-anticipated game has become somewhat of a meme online. After all, the long production has resulted in various conspiracies among fans, from the moon phase discussions to the theories sparked by an unassuming pizza delivery clip . The wait has sparked more than just theories now, however - it's sparked an entirely new GTA 6.

As spotted on the PlayStation Store , a satirical game titled "Grand Taking Ages 6" or, in its abbreviated form, GTA 6, is in the works. Dubbed the "most anticipated game about making the most anticipated game," Grand Taking Ages is described by its devs as "a satirical take on game development and the endless wait for certain highly anticipated titles." As for its release date? "Coming Soon™ (But actually releasing before October 2025)."

The creators joke that "unlike some other devs, we actually mean it" - likely jesting about the real GTA 6's own release window set sometime within fall 2025 . In terms of gameplay, the satirical title places players in the shoes of a studio director looking to launch a successful game. "Run your dream game studio while juggling angry fans, corporate chaos, and endless delays," reads the official description of Grand Taking Ages.

"Fight your way through gaming conventions, dodge ruthless journalists, and master the art of creative excuses." The devs also state that the upcoming game is "inspired by real gaming industry events," and include some humorous reviews from a "parallel universe where the game is already out." What will release first then, Grand Theft Auto 6 or Grand Taking Ages 6? Only time will tell - and there's not all that long left now.

GTA 5 dev says Rockstar stays quiet about GTA 6 on purpose because it creates "really cool theories" from fans: "All the developers over there are geeking out about it, trust me"