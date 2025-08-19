An official GTA 6 police car that "was 3D scanned directly" by Rockstar Games has been put up for auction, with a current bid of just $3,250

As the wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 continues, a real-life police car that was actually used by Rockstar Games for the upcoming title has recently gone up for auction – and yes, that means fans have the potential to win it for themselves.

If you thought the horses in Red Dead Redemption 2 were hyper-realistic, you'll want to see the cars in GTA – after all, they were apparently modeled using real-world vehicles. The proof lies within a 2013 Chevrolet Caprice that's currently on auction with a starting bid of just $10… and a current high of $3,250. This is no ordinary car, however. It mirrors the fictional Vice City police cars that appear in GTA 6.



That's because it is one of those very cars, technically. As the auction listing describes, "This car is one of the actual used models for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 video game and was 3D scanned directly into the game, meaning you'll be able to drive this exact car in the game." The car has, in fact, been driven before, and is entirely safe to use – which means one lucky (and rich, depending on how high the bids go) can cruise about in a GTA 6 car.

"This car was driven to promote the new GTA 6 game, releasing in 2025," as the details on the auction's host website outline. "[The] car is completely street legal and complies with all legal regulations for driving a 'replica' police car. [It] has all of the police parts, including the light bar, siren, brush guard, spot lights on either side, and other details." Attached are photos of the car – the Vice City police department tag on its side and all.

It's exciting to think that someone could be driving around in a GTA 6 car soon – and all the more thrilling (disappointing, more like) that it'll likely happen before the actual game comes next spring. The auction ends this weekend, while the GTA 6 release is set for May 26, 2026. Here's hoping the car's future owner gets a good few rides around the block in before then – but if it were me, I'd probably use it daily until the engine gave out.

