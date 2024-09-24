18-hour GTA 5 no-death run ends in tragedy after streamer runs out of road before returning for vengeance 14 hours later

There are few games more potentially dangerous for novelty runners than Grand Theft Auto, as one GTA 5 streamer has learned after losing an 18-hour no-death run to a lack of road and an unfortunate tumble.

Twitch streamer Crayator was cruising up a multi-story car park during a mission when they decided to drive off a rather inviting billboard that had been turned into a ramp. As the camera turns to something more cinematic to show a grand stunt going down, the look on Crayator's face immediately becomes one of panic. And for a good reason, as his car bumped into the side of a building, landed slightly inconveniently, and then blew him up, meaning the mission failed.

Now, this is the sort of nonsense you face regularly in GTA 5, but what makes it worse for Crayator is that this was a no-death run he had sunk 18 hours into. The moments following feel like an eternity as Crayator covers his mouth in shock as we stare at the 'mission failed' screen.

18 hours and 23 minutes into a GTA 5, No death run...and this happens.All my progress lost pic.twitter.com/Ms2YncDlLISeptember 21, 2024

Onlookers inevitably asked 'why' he would drive off the top of a multi-story car park when attempting a no-death run, to which Crayator says he thought there was a road "or something" underneath. In fairness to him, you're typically alright to make those jumps without dying; what was likely his demise is the slight slide he took the ramp with, leading him to fly into the side of a building and land on his engine awkwardly enough to blow it up. As I said – GTA is some serious nonsense.

Thankfully, the tale does have a happy ending. Crayator started another playthrough, got to the feared ramp four hours sooner this time, and lived! His reaction was suitably joyous, as I imagine he was relieved not to lose that many hours again.

14hrs into the GTA 5 no death run, we conquer our fears and re-attempt the ramp that ended it all pic.twitter.com/HLdZKiLNKXSeptember 24, 2024

We can't quite say the same about Chop the dog, however.

Don't play fetch in traffic with your dog pic.twitter.com/8cgdsOrcbiSeptember 22, 2024

GTA: Vice City player loses a 98-minute run to an "old speedrunning legend," only for an OG Rockstar dev to show up and explain what happened - and why it's not his fault.