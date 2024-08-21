Get your best look yet at Greedfall II: The Dying World ahead of its imminent early access release

A new trailer for upcoming fantasy prequel Greedfall II: The Dying World just offered a closer look at the game than ever.

Revealed at the Future Games Show at Gamescom Presented by Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII, the lengthy overview trailer introduces players to their protagonist, who is snatched from their upcoming role as a sage, knowledge-keeper, and spiritual leader of their people and taken to the Old Continent. Set three years before the events of the original game, you'll be seeing this world from a brand-new perspective.

The trailer also shows off Greedfall II's new location, Gacane. As you struggle to gain passage back to your home and thwart the plans of the man who kidnapped you, you'll be able to explore this new environment, from its thriving cities to its crumbling desert ruins. Different factions are striving for control of Gacane, and their influence has shaped different parts of this world - it'll be up to you to determine who's vision of the world you'd prefer to see play out.

Greedfall II: The Dying World is really not that far away - it's set to release into PC-only early access via Steam on September 24, a little over five years after the original game. It's also headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but you'll have to until its full release - currently scheduled for some time in 2025 - if you're hoping to pick it up on console.

