GeoGuessr is coming to Steam and you can go head-to-head to prove you're the best geographer of them all

What a time to be alive

a victory screen showing someone in a day of the dead mask and another who is an old man looking sad
(Image credit: GeoGuussr)

On the one hand, I can't believe I'm writing this, but on the other, this seems so obvious I can't believe it hasn't happened sooner: GeoGuessr is now a competitive multiplayer game on Steam.

If you're one of the few people who hasn't seen that guy guess what country he's in based on a pixelated image of some grass or a random street view that only flashes on screen for 0.1 second, let me explain it for you.

GeoGuessr is a browser game that uses Google Street View data to show you a picture somewhere in the world. Your job is to guess where it is. The closer you are to the actual location, the better you've done. It's fun at parties and to pass some time during work meetings, and now it's even more gamified than ever before.

Coming this April, GeoGuessr Steam Edition will pit you in a head-to-head match against another aspiring geographer and allow you to climb a leaderboard. Both you and your opponent will score points, and the loser's will be deducted from the winner's. Then the winner's points will be deducted from the loser's total health points. It's basically Pokemon but for people who love maps.

What's exciting is you'll both be trying to determine the same location, so you could get lucky and see a place that's down the road from where you live, but so could your opponent.

Everyone will start out in the Amatuer Division, and by participating in the solo duels you can climb the ranks all the way to Champion Division. It's launching in early access, so there may be additions coming like duos and casual matches. I wonder if it'll get an esports scene?

