Who to give the Religious Icon to in the STALKER 2 Poppy Field mission

The STALKER 2 Poppy Field mission has a choice about the Religious Icon - do you give it to Mityay, the initial quest giver, or do you sell it to Pomor, who told you how to navigate the Poppy Field in the first place? Well, the actual best choice is simultaneously to do both and neither - as we'll explain below, you can get a lot more out of the Religious Icon choice if you think a little creatively (and violently). Here's the best option for the Poppy Field mission in STALKER 2 Heart of Chornobyl.

What should you do with the Religious Icon in the Poppy Field in STALKER 2?

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

The best choice for the Religious Icon in the Poppy Field in STALKER 2 is to give it to Pomor, kill him, take it off his body and give it to Mityay afterwards. As brutal as this is, it means you can get both rewards and effectively get the benefits of both choices, and as we've seen so far there aren't any downsides or negative penalties to killing Pomor (who is already characterised as a slightly shady grave robber who is, at the very least, not warning people about the dangers of the Poppy Field so he can loot their bodies).

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

If you give the Religious Icon to Pomor, you get the Unknown Stalker's AR416, a full auto assault rifle. It's fair as an early game weapon, but there's one issue - despite the description saying it's been well-taken care of, it's at a mere 10% durability and jams with use. You'll need to bring it to a technician (which is how to repair weapons in STALKER 2, if you weren't aware), though this is an expensive repair job - over 7000k when we tried.

If you give the Religious Icon to Mityay, you simply get 1000k and Mityay's thanks. If you killed Pomor before this, it doesn't even get mentioned - the dialogue is the same regardless.

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

With that in mind, the best thing to do is simply hand over the Icon to Pomor, get the AR416 reward, kill Pomor, loot the Icon off his body (you can also get back the weapons and ammo from the Poppy Field bodies if you handed those over), and even raid his locked back room with the key on his corpse. Then give the Orthodox Icon to Mityay and close the quest with the money too.

