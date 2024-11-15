Job ad reveals Blizzard's unannounced "open-world shooter game," and that's all the evidence I need to get overhyped about that rumored StarCraft shooter

Following rumors of another StarCraft shooter in September, job listings for an "unannounced" open-world game have appeared on Blizzard's career recruitment page.

As can be seen on Blizzard's official career recruitment website , the AAA company behind World of Warcraft and Overwatch is hiring lead positions for an "upcoming open-world shooter game." Details about the actual game itself are sparse, with the studio referring to the mysterious project only as yet "unannounced." Roles currently going for the new title on the career page include associate design director and lead game designer.

News of the unannounced game comes shortly after Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reported earlier this year that "yes, they are working on a StarCraft shooter" and that "StarCraft is not dead at Blizzard." Not much else was said about the potential project at the time, other than that former Far Cry lead Dan Hay was possibly at the helm. There's no telling if the previously rumored shooter is the one described in Blizzard's job listing, though.

If it is, the listing could mark a glimmer of hope for a StarCraft shooter actually coming to fruition - after all, StarCraft: Ghost was infamously "postponed" almost two decades ago only for StarCraft: Ares to later meet the same fate as Blizzard shifted its focus onto other projects like Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 . Hopefully, StarCraft stans finally get the shooter they've been waiting so long for - as is always the case, only time will tell.

Blizzard's axed MMO Project Titan reportedly "cost the company $80 million," and was like Animal Crossing or The Sims meets Overwatch