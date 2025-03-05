"I am freaked out by how much might actually have been accurate": Battlefield Bad Company 3 writer unearths forgotten script
Life imitates art
Battlefield Bad Company 2 came out all the way back in 2010, which makes me feel unbelievably old. One of its developers, David Goldfarb, recently uncovered the script he was working on for Battlefield Bad Company 3, and he may have accidentally predicted some of the future.
"Dammit I found the first three pages of one of my Bad Company 3 scripts," writes Goldfarb, who's now the founder and creative director at The Outsiders. "I forgot I had the store Haggard was working in called the 'Adiosvidaniya' and now I am freaked out by how much might actually have been accurate."
In the universe of Bad Company, Russia is at war with the United States. By the end of Bad Company 2, Russia has invaded Alaska off-screen. Goldfarb writes, "short version is, Russia won and partially took over Alaska."
Rather than being worried about Russia invading the US with its military, Goldfarb seems more concerned with the diplomatic relationship between Russia and the US under newly reelected President Donald Trump. It's a topic Goldfarb tweets about a lot.
As for the story of Bad Company 3 itself, it never got very far. "We never got to storyboards, I just wrote it on my own," Goldfarb tweets. Maybe one day we'll return to that universe, but for now, it seems as though it's all hitting a little close to home.
Battlefield is back, though, with a 10-second teaser for Battlefield 6 showing the series is returning to a more modern setting, much to the delight of its 2010s fans such as myself.
If you want to get stuck into the series again, check out our list of the best Battlefield games of all time.
