GOG slashes classic horror FPS FEAR to $1 and speeds up its preservation program launch "to properly recognize Monolith's contributions to gaming" after shock closure by WB

GOG is taking steps to honor Wonder Woman and Shadow of Mordor developer Monolith Productions' legacy after the studio's shock closure this week, bringing the 2005 action-horror FPS FEAR to its game preservation program sooner than previously planned and slashing its price all the way down to $1 for a couple days.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. shut down Monolith, MultiVersus developer Player First Games, and mobile-focused studio WB San Diego. It also canceled the Wonder Woman game altogether. It was one of the more brutal downsizings we've seen in a particularly volatile period for the game industry.

Seemingly in reaction, GOG took to social media to announce that FEAR is coming to its preservation program "by next month." The acclaimed FPS was previously scheduled to hit the program at an unspecified "later timeframe," but GOG "decided to accelerate this release to properly recognize Monolith’s contributions to gaming."

"At GOG, we believe in celebrating the creative minds that have shaped gaming history," reads a tweet from GOG. "Monolith Productions has given players some of the most unforgettable experiences, blending groundbreaking gameplay with rich storytelling. To honor their legacy, we’re proud to announce that F.E.A.R. Platinum will be joining the GOG Preservation Program – and sooner than planned."

GOG also teased that "other Monolith icons" are in its preservation plans, but didn't go into specifics.

For the uninitiated, GOG's preservation program aims to ensure "classic games remain playable on modern systems, even after their developers stopped supporting them." Basically, the collection includes DRM-free versions of classic PC games so that you can play them internet connection/launcher free. The list of preserved games includes the first three Resident Evil games, the original Diablo, The Witcher 1 and 2, Dino Crisis 1 and 2, and many more.

