Escape a parallel dimension being consumed by AI in creepy, atmospheric FPS Industria 2

A new story trailer just dropped at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase

A brand new story trailer for stylish FPS Industria 2 just dropped as part of the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.

The upcoming shooter sees you play as Nora, a young woman attempting to find her way home from a parallel dimension. But before she can return home, she has to face the uncontrollable AI that dominates this place - the one she also helped create.

Industria 2 is a short narrative FPS adventure around six hours long that intends to offer players a "filler-free" experience while still uncovering memorable characters and unravelling its sci-fi narrative.

The story trailer that just dropped at the Future Games Show definitely has strong Half-Life inspirations. In it, Nora's tasked with helping a doctor reach your joint destination safely, no doubt just one of the characters we'll meet in the full game.

It's a stunning game, with its industrial cityscape plagued by machines - both that roam the streets and those that cling to buildings like metal limpets. There's some serious creepy energy to the giant robot that towers above the city, too. Serious Attack on Titan vibes.

With crafting, inventory management, and upgradable weapons, there's a lot packed into Industria 2's six-hour runtime.

Although Industria 2 doesn't yet have a release date, it will be launching on PC and you can wishlist it via Steam right now.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

