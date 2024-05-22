Destiny 2 patch notes for The Final Shape's abilities and armor changes are so big they would have been one of the biggest posts in Bungie's 33-year history

Destiny 2's patch notes for The Final Shape's abilities and armor tuning would have been so huge that, at over 9,000 words, it would have been one of the biggest articles Bungie's ever published. Thankfully, that means it's being split up.

We've been preparing a preview article for the abilities and armor tuning coming in The Final Shape. With so many changes to cover, this was one of the largest articles we've ever written at around 9k words. So, we've decided to split it up. Here is what to expect this week. 1/3May 21, 2024

As a result, the 'Abilities Tuning Preview' article will go live later today on Wednesday, May 22, at 10 am PT/1 pm ET/6 pm BST, while the 'Exotic Armor Tuning Preview' will go live tomorrow on Thursday, May 23, at the same time. 'This Week in Destiny,' the standard Bungie-published article looking at the state of the shooter every week, will go live one hour after the latter article hits the developer's website.

So, what can you expect from both the articles? The abilities-focused article will cover all changes coming to Dark and Light subclasses in The Final Shape, whereas it sounds like the armor-focused article will be focusing on the Exotic brand of gear in Destiny 2 only. Don't expect the latter article to branch out with a full armor overview for The Final Shape, in other words.

"It's going to be a fun week," Bungie adds in the final tweet. A lot of the Twitter responses are really jazzed about the 9,000-word count, but it is worth remembering that the article Bungie is referring to with that word count no longer exists - it's been split up into the two articles we'll be reading both today and tomorrow. Still, those should be two hefty articles by anyone's count.

