Concord died with a perfect 69 players holding its Platinum Trophy, but a surprise 70th just came out of nowhere to make it less nice

After PlayStation announced that Concord would be shutting down within days, players banded together to hurl themselves off cliffs in pursuit of a soon-to-be-rare Platinum trophy. When the dust had settled and the servers went offline, 69 players had achieved the near impossible feat according to popular trophy-tracking site psnprofiles. However, all nice things must eventually come to an end.

Post Concord's shutdown, a player who had also received the Platinum trophy signed up for a psnprofiles account, forever changing the 69 etched in Concord's history to an even 70. Players took to Reddit to mourn the loss of the meme, even jokingly calling for this new account to be banned.

In the grand scheme of it all, 70 players is a very small number, but when you think about 70 players admittedly throwing themselves off cliffs in-game as the fastest way to farm experience… maybe games are good after all. If nothing else, it's a bright spot in the otherwise sad story of Concord's existence.

The Platinum trophy currently sits at a 0.2% obtained rate according to psnprofiles, making it one of the rarer trophies to have. While the meme may be dead, it's an admittedly impressive feat for 70 players to obtain all of the trophies in Concord in just two weeks time.

With the days of Concord behind us, and its possible return shrouded in mystery, it's nice to see the community can still find genuine moments to latch onto.

With the servers officially offline, you can read about the Concord developer's infinite love for the game despite it all.