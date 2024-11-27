Black Ops 6 fan gets a head start learning the new Zombies map by visiting the real-life location that influenced it

Since its release, fans of the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 have been combing through every corner and hideaway in the two available maps, uncovering hidden weapons and other items that most players still don't know about.

However, with the upcoming Citadelle des Morts map coming out on December 5, some players have taken unusual steps to get a leg up on their online competition to master the upcoming map and its challenges.

In a post from Dexerto, UK-based YouTuber MrRoflWaffles, who specializes in Zombies mode content, went out to visit Cité de Carcassonne in France, which looks to be the inspiration of the French-themed Citadelle des Morts zombies map, showcasing images that point to the location recreated in the upcoming zombie's map. This planned trip was a spur-of-the-moment decision, which he stated on his social media the day before his visit.

So far, not much is known about the Citadelle des Morts map; other than that, it will continue with the narrative beats from Terminus and Liberty Falls, the two current Zombies maps available now in Black Ops 6. Citadelle des Morts will be another open-ended map filled with tons of zombies and unlockable weapons and gear to find, in addition to some bizarre narrative encounters that continue with the Dark Aether storyline set by previous games that's surprisingly complex in its lore that tries to justify why the zombies persist in the CoD universe.

Citadelle des Morts Cinematic | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies - YouTube Watch On

Since the mode's debut in 2008's Call of Duty: World at War, the Zombies mode has earned itself a massive following that has ensured it as a regular fixture of the COD experience alongside the campaign and multiplayer modes. What started as a basic survival mode where you fight the hordes of the undead and unlock new weapons, newer entries saw the mode evolve into more of a slapstick and incredibly over-the-top arcade-style survival game where you earn power-ups and find easter eggs. It remains a fan-favorite activity for many players, even those with no idea what's going on with the zombie lore.

The Citadelle des Morts map is the first major update coming to the Zombies mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which is currently in its first season of post-launch content.

