Yoshi-P and Hiroshi Takai jokingly clash as they react to Clive's lewd Tekken 8 outfit: "You OK'd this?"

With Final Fantasy 16's Clive making his way into Tekken 8, developers Yoshi-P and Hiroshi Takai were somewhat taken aback to see Clive showing off a little more skin than they're used to in the fighting game's character customization menu.

Following Clive's reveal as Tekken 8's fourth DLC character and first guest character, a special edition of Tekken Talk Live was broadcast during which Tekken devs Katsuhiro Harada and Michael Murray sat down with FF16 devs Yoshi-P and Hiroshi Takai to chat about Clive's inclusion. After covering the basics of Clive's moveset, the group took a look at some of his customization options, where the FF16 duo were in for a treat.

In a video subtitled and posted to Twitter by @aitaikimochi, we see Clive equipped with a bright-red fundoshi, a type of traditional Japanese undergarment, sparking some laughter from the guests. After the initial shock wears off, Yoshi-P turns to Takai to ask "As the director of FF16, you OK'd this?", to which Takai replies "Yeah I might have approved this," before joking that "I might have been out of it at the time."

Yoshi-P asks Takai if he approved this Tekken 8 costume for Clive, and @Harada_TEKKEN asked if he was mad omg lol@mykeryu confirms they did indeed get permission😆I added subs since the conversation went really fast, some parts weren't live translated but were so funny #FF16 pic.twitter.com/fnL9UEcj3LDecember 16, 2024

Seemingly finding the whole situation hilarious, Harada teasingly asks Yoshi-P if he's mad about Clive's new look, who quickly denies it, clarifying that it's important that Clive fits in with the rest of the cast. "If you're going to have him in Tekken, he should have all the features that the usual characters have," he explains, "otherwise it won't be as fun."

Harada finishes off the segment by asking Takai how he thinks his next evaluation will go, with Takai laughing that if he is going to get in trouble, it can wait until after the stream. "I mean, maybe after this interview is done. I hardly think I'm gonna get a lecture publicly here."

