Final Fantasy legends Nobuo Uematsu and Masayoshi Soken reunite to turn one of the greatest wrestlers ever into the ultimate final boss

Here in 2025, pro wrestling is filled with video game nerds making our hobby look far cooler than it has any right to. Kenny Omega, one of the best wrestlers of the modern era, has been known to work with video game creators to add a little something special to his biggest entrances, and it's tough to imagine it getting better than a custom entrance composed by Final Fantasy 14's Masayoshi Soken, with a special touch added from the legendary Nobuo Uematsu.

After a nearly year-long hiatus resulting from a bout with diverticulitis, Omega returned to in-ring action at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, a massive supershow in the Tokyo Dome co-produced by a who's who of the world's most notable non-WWE wrestling companies. Ahead of the event, Omega tweeted that he would be "debuting a new entrance at the Tokyo Dome. A new song created by the amazing Final Fantasy 14 & 16 composer Masayoshi Soken, with vocals by Jason Miller and a special voice by the legendary Nobuo Uematsu."

That dong and entrance did not disappoint. Soken's track would be worthy of any Final Fantasy 14 raid boss, and as you can see in the clips from the event, it certainly did its job making Omega's comeback feel as epic as it should. Uematsu provided the growl of "O-ME-GA" that plays just as the track properly kicks off, and I've got to imagine getting to commission a song like this counts as bucket list material for a massive Final Fantasy fan.

And Omega is, indeed, a massive fan of the classic JRPG series. His finishing move has been called the One-Winged Angel, in honor of FF7's Sephiroth, since well before Omega hit the big time, and in 2023 he made another Tokyo Dome entrance to the tune of that iconic villain's theme song. Lest you think this is all just Square Enix marketing dollars at work, Omega also once collaborated with Toby Fox on a custom Undertale-themed entrance. The man's gaming credentials are unimpeachable.

