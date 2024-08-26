Assassin's Creed actor "honored" to return as fan-favorite Ezio in the most unlikely place - AEW wrestler Will Ospreay's entrance at Wembley Stadium

Yesterday saw All Elite Wrestling's annual All In pay-per-view return to Wembley Stadium, and one of the featured stars was Britain's own Will Ospreay, who took the opportunity to once again display his Assassin's Creed fandom in front of the world with a unique entrance that featured a cameo from Ezio Auditore himself.

Ospreay's entrance featured branding for Assassin's Creed Shadows, and you'd be forgiven if you initially dismissed this as a marketing stunt for an upcoming Ubisoft game. But Ospreay has been showing his Assassin's Creed fandom for years, often wearing an AC-inspired hood to the ring and taking opponents out with a finishing move called the Hidden Blade.

The centerpiece of Ospreay's All In entrance was a montage of wrestling and video game footage featuring voiceover from Assassin's Creed 2's Ezio Auditore, performed by original voice actor Roger Craig Smith himself, where Ospreay is more or less inducted into the assassin's brotherhood. You can check it out in full below.

Will Ospreayâ€™s INCREDIBLE Assassin's Creed inspired entrance at All In | 8/25/2024 AEW All In London - YouTube Watch On

"You have no idea how much your role in Assassins Creed played a huge impact in my career," Ospreay tweeted to Smith in the aftermath of the event. "Thank you so much for being part of the biggest night of my life. We are assassins."

"Thanks, Will! Flattered and honored to have been a part of this," Smith responded. "That a game character could impact folks to the point where THE Aerial Assassin would want me involved in such a massive moment…I’m immensely fortunate! Congrats on your victory! VITTORIA AGLI ASSASSINI!"

While Ezio's mainline appearances in the Assassin's Creed series ended with Revelations in 2011, the fan-favorite assassin has continued to cameo in the games and appear in various spin-offs ever since, with Smith occasionally returning to voice the character along the way. I'm fairly confident Wembley constitutes a whole new arena for the character, however.

