Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director wanted to add an "episodic story" DLC, but decided finishing Part 3 was the team's "highest priority"

Square Enix decided against adding anything new to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's PC port so the team could instead go full steam ahead on the remade trilogy's third and final act.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is heading to PC next month, on January 23, with "improved lighting" that tones down the original release's sometimes blindingly bright sun, as well as other technical improvements. But director Naoki Hamaguchi supposedly had to resist the urge to add a whole new expansion to the game in the vein of Final Fantasy 7 Remake's DLC that was entirely dedicated to the ball of energy called Yuffie.

"We did have the desire to add an episodic story as a new DLC to the PC version," Hamaguchi says in an Epic Games Store blog post. Since Rebirth is only the middle chapter in this remade three-parter - and since the team presumably doesn't have infinite resources - Hamaguchi said that quickly finishing Part 3 is the "highest priority."

Though Hamaguchi didn't exactly rule out adding more updates or potentially smaller features to the open-world romp, as long as there are enough (loud) fans asking for new stuff. "However, if we receive strong requests from players after the release regarding certain matters, we would like to consider them," he says.

Considering how damn massive Rebirth is - almost too massive! - the development team seems to have made it pretty quickly. By AAA standards, a four-year-gap between sequels is as timely as it gets, so our conclusion shouldn't be too far away, especially since the plot for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is apparently fully complete and development is now underway.

