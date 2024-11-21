Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P assures that the MMO's mobile spin-off won't be a gacha game as "that's not what we're about"
You won't be rolling for gear in Final Fantasy 14 Mobile
Square Enix has yet to reveal how Final Fantasy 14 Mobile will monetize itself fully but has assured fans that it won't be a gacha game.
Following the reveal that Final Fantasy 14 would get a free-to-play smartphone adaption that brings the MMO to your pocket, we got a video from producer and director Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida offering more details and allaying some fears.
As per Siliconera and fan translator Audrey on Twitter, Yoshida says the team isn't about creating something that maximizes the money extracted from your wallet. Rather, the team wanted to create something that fans could play for a long time, with the team getting just a bit of cash as monetization in exchange.
So there you have it – while it looks like we're getting some form of monetization, it'll likely be light to keep player sentiment high. What that ends up looking like, however, remains to be seen.
Elsewhere, Yoshi-P implies the story will cover A Realm Reborn, the MMO's relaunch offering. Once more, we'll have to wait and see what they do with the rest of the story, though I can see Square Enix and Lightspeed Studios slowly releasing more story content alongside other things like battle-focused classes as time rumbles on.
For now, the plan is to beta-test Final Fantasy 14 Mobile in China before a global launch, though Square Enix has yet to confirm a timeline.
Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.