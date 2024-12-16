Final Fantasy 14 lead says if the MMO could have any collab, he'd want a League of Legends one: "A crossover with them would be a dream come true"

Final Fantasy 14 has featured its fair share of game collaborations over the years, from NieR: Automata to Yo-kai Watch - but if there's one lead battle content designer Masaki Nakagawa could manifest, it'd be a League of Legends crossover.

Speaking in a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Nakagawa answers a question regarding his "dream Final Fantasy 14 collaboration for a raid." He starts by mentioning the Final Fantasy 7 Remake , revealing that he'd "love to do a crossover" with the other Square Enix JRPG. "I personally would love to do a crossover with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, though it's being developed by a separate team in our company."

Nakagawa continues: "Even if it were to happen, I imagine it would have to be after the FF7 Remake trilogy is complete, but it is very exciting to think about designing crossover content with various FF7 characters and bosses." Such a collab isn't in the cards right now, however. "That being said, I absolutely do not want to interfere with the FF7 team's development right now, so I'd like to perhaps bring it up with them when an appropriate opportunity arises."

When it comes to non-Square Enix games, though, Nakagawa has one particular MOBA in mind - and it's none other than Riot Games' own smash hit League of Legends. "As for other companies' titles, I personally love League of Legends and have been playing the game for a long time, so a crossover with them would be a dream come true," admits the MMO lead. "It would be great fun if Aatrox and Aurelion Sol were featured as raid bosses in FF14."

Nakagawa would like to see the reverse come to fruition one day, too, with Final Fantasy 14 characters in League of Legends. "It might also be quite interesting to have FF14 characters implemented as crossover champions in League of Legends! If a Riot Games representative is reading this, it would be an honor if I could speak with you!" As a stan of the MMO, I hope Riot hears his calls and answers - after all, who is Sett if not League's G'raha Tia?

