Final Fantasy 14 devs would love to do a Monster Hunter Wilds collab: "There are many fans of the Monster Hunter series within the FF14 team, and I am one of them"

The amount of times we've seen Final Fantasy 14 icon Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida recreated in the Monster Hunter Wilds character creator already shows just how much crossover there is between fans of the two venerable franchises, and there are plenty of fans of Capcom's monster-slaying series within the FF14 dev team, too. It seems they'd love a Monster Hunter Wilds collab as much as the rest of us.

"There are many fans of the Monster Hunter series within the FF14 team, and I am one of them," lead battle content designer Masaki Nakagawa tells GamesRadar+. "If we were given the opportunity to do a crossover, we would love to do it, but with the release date for Monster Hunter Wilds almost upon us, we will do our best to enjoy the game first."

Final Fantasy 14 already hosts a Monster Hunter Worlds-themed crossover quest, which - unlike many of the MMO's special events - remains available to this day. It features a unique trial letting you battle Rathalos, which you can grind to craft a full set of Rathalos armor. It's one of the more substantial collabs we've seen in FF14, and the devs already have ideas for how to expand on the concept.

"The game designer who handled the battle content for our crossover with Monster Hunter: World has been really motivated even after they finished working on the crossover, saying that if there is a next time, they want to do this and that," Nakagawa continues. "So if we can do a crossover, I’m sure we could create something amazing with our overwhelming enthusiasm!"

