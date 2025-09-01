Final Fantasy 14 devs have "quite a big plan for jobs moving forward," Yoshi-P teases, cooking up "major changes" for the MMO to "make jobs more interesting for players to use"

There's no shortage of exciting Final Fantasy 14 news in the air following Gamescom 2025, with director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida saying the devs are "planning to upgrade" future content releases and hinting that fans won't have to wait long for the MMO's next expansion.

And now, there's even more. In a recent interview with TechRadar Gaming, Yoshi-P reveals that jobs may receive a bit of an overhaul in the future – words that might provide some much-needed hope to burnt-out players after Dawntrail's own "mixed" beginnings, following everything from difficulty concerns to complaints regarding a lack of fun and engaging content. "We do have quite a big plan for jobs moving forward," admits Yoshi-P.

"But it is quite difficult for me to convey the nuances at this time," continues the lead. "When it comes to the current content that we have in terms of battles and design, we don't want to destroy that experience as it is right now."

That doesn't mean adjustments aren't underway, however. "So, keeping that in mind, we don't want to incorporate major changes to that, but what we do want to do is make jobs more interesting for players to use."

There's no telling what Square Enix has in store for Final Fantasy 14 jobs just yet, but I'm personally keeping my fingers crossed as a fan that whatever is planned proves to impress the community more than past updates' changes did. After all, this won't be the first time jobs receive tweaks in the devs' hopes of bettering them. A little over a year ago, Yoshi-P shared a similar reveal, assuring that Dawntrail would finally return "more individuality" to jobs.

It was certainly an exciting announcement, but it's safe to say the expansion fell short of convincing most fans of its potential once it launched. Even now, Dawntrail feedback on Steam sits at "Mostly Negative," with one recent review seeing a player state that "this excuse of an expansion made me quit." Another calls it "by far the worst expansion" Square Enix has "ever released, and it doesn't even come close." It's been a year for the community. Not a good year, but most definitely a year.

Here's hoping Yoshi-P's new statement on job improvements rings true later down the line (especially for us healers, sigh) – I know that I'll be keeping my own fingers crossed for the time being, particularly with Fan Fest 2026 quickly approaching.

