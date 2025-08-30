Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P is "a maniac about One Piece," but his dream collab is still the RPG he's spent 1000s of hours in: "I love Diablo so much that I would want to make a Diablo game myself"

Final Fantasy 14 and Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida loves Diablo so much, he doesn't just want to collaborate with the series. Heck, he's not even content with thousands of hours logged in. He loves the Blizzard RPG so much, he'd actually quite like to make his own Diablo game.

Final Fantasy is no stranger to crossovers, and MMO Final Fantasy 14 is full of them. Fall Guys. Dragon Quest. Nier. The Monster Hunter Wilds collab. It's safe to say the lid has been thoroughly lifted on FF14 crossovers, and we probably haven't seen the end of them.

In an interview with TechRadar, Yoshi-P was asked about his own dream collabs. "I'm a maniac about One Piece and I'm a super fan of Evangelion as well," he said. "Oh, and it goes without saying, but Gundam, too!"

He then went on to talk about a Blizzard Entertainment series he's praised before. "But yes, as a fan of Diablo, I've spent many thousands of hours playing the game, and I never ever got sick of it. I love Diablo so much that I would want to make a Diablo game myself, and I have huge respect for all the staff working at Blizzard, not only as a gamer, but as a developer. So I really would love to achieve some sort of collaboration with them," Yoshi-P explained.

There you have it - if Yoshi-P could have it his way, Lilith would be plastered all over his MMORPG. (Or maybe he'd simply be content with more time just chasing loot?) It would be a pipe dream, but the prospect of a Square Enix made Diablo also gets the imagination engines roaring.

