FF7R director rejects design by committee

It often takes the work of tens, if not hundreds of people to create a game, especially ones as big as the Final Fantasy 7 remakes. But while having a variety of inputs can be useful, sometimes it's best to have a few people developing a cohesive concept for the game—an idea that FF7R director Naoki Hamaguchi subscribes to.

In an interview in Edge issue 405, Hamaguchi discussed the impact of Yoshinori Kitase, director of the original Final Fantasy 7 and producer of the remakes, stating that while he was more than willing to take Kitase's advice and perspective on board, FF7R would not be a game designed by committee.

"I am a strong believe in the idea that too many cooks spoil the broth." Hamaguchi explains. "If there are too many people inputting, giving ideas and opinions on what needs to be in there, what needs to change, the work can easily lose its character."

This commitment to a game with a design spearheaded by the few rather than the many is certainly paying off for Hamaguchi and the team at Square Enix, with both instalments in the remake trilogy thus far receiving critical acclaim, and Rebirth receiving award nominations across the board, as well as four wins at November's Golden Joystick Awards.

It was recently confirmed by Hamaguchi and Kitase during a seminar in Korea that the development of the third and final instalment in the trilogy was underway. With Hamaguchi's approach to development producing two tremendous successes for Square Enix thus far, expectations are already sky-high for the final act.

