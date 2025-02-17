Retro Gamer celebrates Capcom’s greatest fighting games

Issue 269 of Retro Gamer sees the magazine celebrating the many great achievements by Capcom within the one-on-one fighting genre. From Street Fighter II: The World Warrior to the excellent X-Men Vs Streetfighter, no key game is missed out as awards are given out for the Best Home Port, Perfect Presentation, Unlikeliest Crossover and many others. Members of the fighting community also weigh in to explain what makes Capcom’s fighting games so popular.

Other highlights of issue 269 include a look at the many great games of Psygnosis, with the studio’s ex art manager Jeff Bramfitt. Shadow Of The Beast, Lemmings and WipEout are just a few of the games Jeff comments as he looks back on his time at the studio.

The latest issue also includes two great interviews with Wil Overton and Stuart Whyte. The former talks about his work on Super Play and N64 Magazine and working for Rare, while the latter discusses his impressive producing career and working with Peter Molyneux.

Pinball fans will be interested to hear that issue 269 also looks at the success of Zen Studios’s digital pinball tables and the strides being made by the Visual Pinball team to preserve as many old tables as possible. There are also excellent Ultimate Guides on Sensible Software's Cannon Fodder and Yu Suzuki’s Hang-On.

There’s plenty more featured in issue 269 from Magnetron and Titus The Fox to Out Run, Batsugun and Silent Hill 3, so grab a copy today (website link) and don’t forget to subscribe.