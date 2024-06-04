MultiVersus player gets their main temporarily removed from the game mid-tournament bracket, still manages to win the set

Player First Games' free-to-play fighting game MultiVersus finally returned last month after being offline for over a year while the devs continued polishing it. However, the new and improved version isn't without its problems, to the point where one of the game's characters, Iron Giant, has been temporarily removed "for maintenance." Unfortunately for one player, this happened right as they were in the middle of a tournament, using Iron Giant as their main.

In a tweet posted yesterday, the official MultiVersus account thanked players for "alerting us about the current issues surrounding Iron Giant." While the account didn't outline what these issues are, it was recently pointed out that the fighter appears to have several zero-to-death combos, as well as an infinite chain-grab , making him potentially an unstoppable force if used in a certain way. It, therefore, seems very likely that these moves might have contributed to his temporary removal from the game.

"We have decided to bring him back into the shop for maintenance," the MultiVersus account continues. "During this time, you will not be able to play with him, but we are working diligently and will update you next week on his status. In the meantime, we've added Garnet to the Preview Rotation for you to enjoy while he's down."

This removal came suddenly – a bit too suddenly, for some. Twitter user @NickSF_SSB has shared the moment where one competitive player, FLaSHFReeeZ, realized that their main had simply stopped existing in the middle of a tournament bracket, and even though it's unfortunate for them, you can't deny that it's rather funny: "THEY KILLED HIM."

Despite the unfortunate timing and being forced to switch characters, @NickSF_SSB confirms that at the very least, FLaSHFReeeZ was still able to win the set, so props to them for being able to adapt on the spot like that. It sounds like whoever they switched to will have to be their new main fighter for a while, too, with Player First Games set to offer an update on Iron Giant no sooner than next week – let's hope he can return to the fray sooner rather than later.

