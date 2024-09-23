Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero voice actor says they "spent a full year recording" the game, which makes sense given that it has 182 playable characters

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero's voice actors apparently spent a full year recording dialogue for the base game, according to Frieza's current voice actor Daman Mill, which is also the longest time they've spent in the booth screaming to reach their final form.

This isn't too surprising considering Sparking Zero features 5,000 lines of dialogue for players to mix and match just like smashing together your Dragon Ball action figures on a Saturday morning when life was a simpler time. According to Mills, "I believe it's also the longest we've spent on recording production for a base game. We spent a full year recording this. And I think I spent over 30 hours recording myself on Frieza?"

That's a lot of hours in the studio recording Krillin's murder scene, but over-the-top seems to be the theme of Sparking Zero. With a base roster of 182 characters–even if 20 of them are different Gokus–there's a lot of dialogue baked into this game. It's clearly a labor of love from the team to ensure so many different parts of Dragon Ball are represented. Heck, even Dr. Wheelo made it into the game.

With so many iconic moments from the series seared into people's brains, having a wide variety of dialogue is crucial to keeping the spirit of the series shining throughout Sparking Zero. That and a heavy dose of nostalgia for the earlier era of Dragon Ball, with the team at Bandai Namco tugging at our heart strings with an old-school Toonami trailer for Sparking Zero.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero launches on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 11.

You can check out our hands-on preview for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero to see why we think it can reinvigorate arena fighters