Fallout star Ella Purnell plans to play GTA 6, but prefers "relaxing games" like a delightful PS4 oddity whose devs are thrilled at her shoutout
Rockstar's games are a bit intense for her liking
As Fallout season 2 looms on Amazon Prime Video, the stars have been doing the rounds to chat about all things the Wasteland. Given it's a show based on a video game franchise, the question has come up about what releases the cast are looking forward to, with one of the main actors revealing they're actually not too excited about GTA 6, preferring slightly different playing experiences.
"Yep," Ella Purnell says, when asked about Rockstar’s next open-world epic by 4P. "I mean, I'll give it a go. I like relaxing games, and isn't Grand Theft Auto quite an intense one?" No disagreement there, GTA is pretty full on most of the time you're playing, regardless of if you’re doing the story or just milling around, getting up to mischief.
Purnell's game of choice at the moment doesn't involve much criminal activity. "I've been playing Concrete Genie, which I’ve been really enjoying," she explains. "I paint, as a genie, and you draw genies. It's a lovely game, it's a nice way to relax on a Sunday morning."
A lesser-known fantasy adventure, Concrete Genie involves, as Purnell describes, painting magical creatures around the city as a young artist. You complete puzzles and levels by using different colors to generate 'genies' with distinct abilities.
It came out in 2019 on the PlayStation 4, to limited fanfare, despite being quite charming, and the developer, Pixelopus, has sadly since closed. That didn't stop the company giving her a little shout-out on Twitter, simply saying, "Thank you." At the very least the team can know they have one prolific fan in a person who leads one of the best and most successful video game adaptations yet.
Presuming it doesn't get delayed again, we can maybe get Purnell's verdict on GTA 6 for Fallout season 3. Though I'd be more curious about what other oddities she has on her consoles, to be honest.
Fallout 4 is actually "quite a hopeful story," according to Todd Howard, who believes the whole series is lowkey optimistic: "Every character, what will they do to survive?"
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.