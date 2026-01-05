Fallout co-creator Tim Cain explains why he's not making more new IPs, and it's partly because he's done "making other people really wealthy with my own creations"

Fallout co-creator Tim Cain says he's not planning on making any more new IPs, mainly because he's done making others wealthy with things he made.

Having been involved in the creation of Fallout, Arcanum, The Temple of Elemental Evil, and The Outer Worlds, it's safe to say that Tim Cain has one of the most impressive resumes in the games industry, at the very least when it comes to RPGs. This has led the creator to be asked for a long time why he hasn't created a new IP, given that he clearly has a knack for it, a question he acknowledges in a new YouTube video titled "Why not create a new IP today?" (via PC Gamer ).

Why Not Create A New IP Today? - YouTube Watch On

"I love making games, so it really confuses people when they're like, 'Why are you not making games, new IPs?'" Cain says, explaining, "Other people have made way more money off of IPs I've created than I've ever made. It's not by a little. It's by a lot … the IPs that I made years ago, people who just work on them in a team make more money than I got to even create the IP." And while Cain sounds somewhat annoyed by it, he says it's more down to him being "exasperated with the question."