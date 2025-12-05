Fallout boss Todd Howard reassures New Vegas fans that the Amazon TV show built an "incredible" set for season 2: "Their ability to pull it off on the scale, so much of it practical, it was incredible"

Amazon will soon premiere its Fallout season 2 on December 17, and pre-existing fans of the apocalyptic RPG series are likely curious to see how it showcases New Vegas. Well, here comes Bethesda director Todd Howard to the rescue.

"I mean, look, the scale of New Vegas as a proper set is incredible," he assures fans in a new interview with Future Games Show. The toasted wasteland will be the main setting for the Fallout TV show's second season, which a teaser trailer suggests picks up after Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Ghoul) go hunting after the broken Vault Dweller's traitorous father (Kyle MacLachlan)

"It's a location that gamers know," observes Howard. 2010's Fallout: New Vegas is, after all, still one of the most iconic games in the 28-year-old series – so, yeah, "gamers know" it. That's in contrast to season one, Howard continues, though he concedes "you know the Vault" where much of it takes place. Otherwise, "a lot of the places are places that you don't have an expectation for."

"Whereas, going into New Vegas, as a player, you have an expectation for [it]. Because you walked around that," Howard says. But the Fallout show's "ability to pull it off on the scale, so much of it practical – it was incredible." It should be just as awfully beautiful as you remember.

Fallout's TV adaptation is "way more" popular than Todd Howard expected, so the RPG series' devs have had to ensure "the games are ready for all the players who are coming into them."