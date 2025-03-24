After 14 years at Bethesda, Skyrim and Fallout veteran made his final settlement in just 2 days – but only because he'd made some rough ones before that

News
By Contributions from published

I think they're all neat

Fallout 76 screenshot showing an irradiated mutant man-like creature screeching, its sharp canine teeth showing
(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

Should you pay someone for how long they spend on a project or base the value on the end result? In theory, the more experience you have and the better you are at your job, the faster you can do it. One Bethesda developer, Nate Purkeypile, managed to build a settlement in Fallout 76 in just two days.

"On Fallout and Skyrim, I worked on places like Diamond City and the lighting for Blackreach," Purkeypile says during a GDC talk (recorded by Michael Leri). "And those all taught me a lot of different things, and I got faster and faster over time. My last city that I made was Crater in Fallout 76, and I did that in like two days."

Ask anyone who's ever tried to code anything in a video game and they'll tell you that's astonishingly fast. Even making a door is a Herculean feat.

"But there's no way I would have been able to do that if I hadn't made Diamond City, Tenpenny Tower, Little Lamplight and all that before," Purkeypile explains. "I think I got a lot better over time too. Little Lamplight is honestly kind of confusing. Diamond City has much better landmarking and all the vendors are right in the middle, so it's a much better city."

I love the way Tenpenny tower is so visible from a lot of Fallout 3's southern Wasteland. I wonder if that was something Purkeypile ensured would happen. I also thought the whole vibe of Little Lamplight was great. It really looked like a place kids had turned into their home.

As for the Crater, I could imagine it fitting in well in Mad Max's world if it didn't have any water around it, so that's another great Wasteland location.

While you're here, check out our list of the best open-world games you can play right now. See what cool locations you can spot and ponder how long they took to build.

See more PC Gaming News
Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Skyrim
Skyrim and Fallout veteran left Bethesda after 14 years because he'd already made 3 runaway GotY winners: "That's a really hard thing to top"
Posing with a rifle in the Fallout 76 Ghoul update
Fallout 76's art director "had to fight really hard" so Bethesda would make the MMO's map bigger than Skyrim's
A trackers alliance agent cocks her head to the side as she tries to entice you to join the organisation
Former Starfield lead says "people are fatigued" with huge games, and "I'm sorry" because "part of what happened is the success of games like Skyrim and Fallout 4"
Skyrim
Skyrim's iconic opening was done by Starfield's quest lead, but only after he was brutally called out for "everything we're doing wrong" in front of the Bethesda team
Skyrim
Fallout and RPG veteran Josh Sawyer says most players don't want games "6 times bigger than Skyrim or 8 times bigger than The Witcher 3"
Skywind
After 12 years, the modders merging Morrowind and Skyrim say their project would "come out faster" if "we were all working with Bethesda," but it would be "much worse"
Latest in Fallout
Fallout 76 screenshot showing an irradiated mutant man-like creature screeching, its sharp canine teeth showing
After 14 years at Bethesda, Skyrim and Fallout veteran made his final settlement in just 2 days – but only because he'd made some rough ones before that
Posing with a rifle in the Fallout 76 Ghoul update
Fallout 76's art director "had to fight really hard" so Bethesda would make the MMO's map bigger than Skyrim's
Fallout overseer
Original Fallout creator says he "pushed" for a happy ending with "cake and balloons" instead of the RPG's downbeat finale
Fallout
Disco Elysium lead says original Fallout is an RPG "that's almost Biblical in its annihilation," making "other post-apocalyptic worldbuilding seem like an amusement park"
Fallout 4 mod Fallout London screenshot showing a ruinous post-apocalyptic Camden
As if Fallout: London wasn't already big enough, its devs now say the mod's "first DLC is getting closer" with "more surprises" to come
mister burke sat in a beige suit, black tie, white shirt, and black hat and shades
Bethesda fans raise $140k for prolific VA's medical bills as Bethesda describes him as "an incredibly talented and instrument part of our games"
Latest in News
Fallout 76 screenshot showing an irradiated mutant man-like creature screeching, its sharp canine teeth showing
After 14 years at Bethesda, Skyrim and Fallout veteran made his final settlement in just 2 days – but only because he'd made some rough ones before that
halflife screenshot showing a headcrab jumping at a player
Half-Life devs worried Gabe Newell "promised things that they couldn't possibly deliver" for the iconic FPS, but "they just didn't know" that they'd be able to do it yet
Razer Freyja back cushions
Dune: Awakening will launch with full Razer Sensa HD haptics
Seth Rogen in The Studio
New Apple TV show with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes teases all its cameos, including Martin Scorsese and Zac Efron
Giovanni and Mewtwo from Pokemon Destined Rivals
Team Rocket is blasting off again in new Pokemon TCG expansion, Destined Rivals
Jack Reynor in Midsommar
Midsommar star cast in new Mummy movie, but still no word from the original stars
More about fallout
Posing with a rifle in the Fallout 76 Ghoul update

Fallout 76's art director "had to fight really hard" so Bethesda would make the MMO's map bigger than Skyrim's
Fallout overseer

Original Fallout creator says he "pushed" for a happy ending with "cake and balloons" instead of the RPG's downbeat finale
halflife screenshot showing a headcrab jumping at a player

Half-Life devs worried Gabe Newell "promised things that they couldn't possibly deliver" for the iconic FPS, but "they just didn't know" that they'd be able to do it yet
See more latest
Most Popular
halflife screenshot showing a headcrab jumping at a player
Half-Life devs worried Gabe Newell "promised things that they couldn't possibly deliver" for the iconic FPS, but "they just didn't know" that they'd be able to do it yet
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A will allegedly introduce 27 new Mega Evolutions, leakers claim, and we can only hope Flygon gets its chance this time
Ne Zha 2
After dethroning The Force Awakens, the surprise animated hit taking the box office by storm could claim a record from James Cameron next
Jack Reynor in Midsommar
Midsommar star cast in new Mummy movie, but still no word from the original stars
Giovanni and Mewtwo from Pokemon Destined Rivals
Team Rocket is blasting off again in new Pokemon TCG expansion, Destined Rivals
Razer Freyja back cushions
Dune: Awakening will launch with full Razer Sensa HD haptics
Seth Rogen in The Studio
New Apple TV show with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes teases all its cameos, including Martin Scorsese and Zac Efron
Screenshots from Tekken: The Board Game teaser trailer
I hope your affairs are in order, because Bandai Namco just dropped Tekken: The Board Game
Animal Well screenshot, captured on PC
After his excellent debut Metroidvania took 7 years, Animal Well's solo dev says his next game shouldn't "take nearly as long"
Reacher
Reacher star is rooting for Alan Ritchson to be the next Batman in the DCU: "I think he would be the best Batman we've ever had"